Are You The One? Wedding: Amber And Ethan Say 'I Do' (Again!)

Amber and Ethan are officially each other's one -- again!

The Are You the One? fan-favorite success story -- who memorably met during the series' inaugural season four years ago, fell in love, got engaged, became husband and wife in a small ceremony and then welcomed daughter Scarlett -- just tied the knot for a second time. And you better believe this occasion was more romantic than a getaway date (before a potential trip to the Truth Booth)...

"I•AM•IN•LOVE," one-half of the truly perfect match captioned the beautiful photograph above from their special day. "In love with the way his lips curl every time he gets romantic. In love with the way she eats everything with ketchup. Everything. In love with how he'll work endless hours without a single peep of complaint. In love with how she'll pick sticks and rocks over Barbie dolls any day. In love with the way they make my heart grow bigger than I could ever imagine."

The doting dad also shared a personal message to his wife and their sweet little girl.

"Every woman needs a Diamond, and every King needs a Queen," Ethan eloquently wrote. "I would not be the man I am today without my beautiful wife, Amber Lee Diamond, and my beautiful daughter Scarlett Avery Diamond." Certainly more poignant than "never give up on love!"

