Universal

Pitch Perfect 3 Stars Declare ‘Bellas For Life’ On Their Last Day Of Filming

It seems like just yesterday we were getting all fired up that the Barden Bellas were back in business for Pitch Perfect 3. But in fact, “yesterday” was January, and now, our beloved Bellas have fulfilled their a cappella duties and hung up their microphones... possibly for good?

Filming on PP3 has officially wrapped, and the cast took to social media on Monday (April 3) to celebrate and to proclaim their love for one another.

“Bellas for Life. Can't believe we are wrapped,” Brittany Snow wrote on Instagram, along with a video of a precious group huddle. “I love these beautiful women. #pitchperfect3.”

Rebel Wilson posted the same video and added, “This is not the end. Bellas for life x,” and Ester Dean wrote, “I love these ladies in this life and beyond.”

Hailee Steinfeld — who made her debut as Emily in PP2 and is returning for the third film — shared another pic and wrote, “So many emotions. Miss these kind, strong, beautiful, and hilarious ladies already. #PitchPerfect3.”

Major plot details for the third installment have been kept under wraps, but we do know that Skylar Astin won’t be reprising his role as Jesse in the flick. Even so, he’s super supportive of his wife, Anna Camp, and her fellow co-stars.

“Wishing this Barden Bella a wonderful last day of filming on PP3,” he wrote on Instagram. “She and the rest of the cast worked really hard to rock this one out for you guys!”

Camp, for her part, posted a video loop of her giving everyone involved in the film “a kiss goodbye.”

It’s way too soon for talk of a fourth Pitch Perfect movie, but one thing’s clear: These ladies are bonded for life, no matter what the future holds.

Pitch Perfect 3 hits theaters on December 22.