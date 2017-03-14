Watch Ariana Grande And Mac Miller Kiss Onstage After Performing ‘The Way’

Getty Images

Ariana Grande has mostly stuck to the same setlist since kicking off her Dangerous Woman tour in February, but for her most recent show in Inglewood, California, she switched things up a bit. That’s because there was one special audience member in attendance that night (well, besides Kim Kardashian, North West, and a pair of Ari’s former Victorious co-stars): her boyfriend, Mac Miller.

The rapper joined Ari onstage to duet on their 2013 collab “The Way,” which they performed while perched on some steps and singing, rapping, dancing, and exchanging flirty looks. Even in an arena packed with thousands of screaming fans, they only had eyes for each other (awwwwwww).

In a rare moment of onstage PDA, the “Everyday” singer even stole a kiss right as the song ended, much to the adoration of all her Arianators. Check out the footage below.

Just last week, Ariana celebrated the four-year anniversary of “The Way” with a sweet throwback clip of herself and Mac. Ah, how far they’ve come!