She defies the laws of physics

How Is It Physically Possible For Kendall Jenner To Wear These Jorts?

Over the weekend, Kendall Jenner wore a totally normal outfit. Absolutely nothing to see here.

Except ... wait a second ... she managed to pull her shorts over her shirt? All right, that's fine. Certainly a trend we've seen before.

But the shorts have some sort of attached ... ankle bracelet ... maybe? Ankle leash?

Look Kendall, like I asked your good friend Gigi Hadid when she bravely wore long white pants on a slushy NYC street, PLEASE watch your step. These jorts could be hazardous.