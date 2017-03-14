Ariana Grande Reunited With Two Victorious Co-Stars At Her Concert

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Victorious stars may have left Hollywood Arts when the show ended four years ago, but the squad still proudly supports each other's kick-ass endeavors. Recently, Leon Thomas III (Andre) and Matt Bennett (Robbie) met up to cheer on their dear friend Ariana Grande, who played Cat on the show, as she rocked the Forum stage in Inglewood, California.

Thomas shared a cute pic on Instagram of the trio hanging out "backstage at Ari's concert." We're gonna go out on a limb here and assume Bennett still thinks Ari is "swell." Cabbie forever.

Last week, more Victorious stars celebrated the Dan Schneider show's seventh anniversary, with Grande tweeting, "I genuinely miss bibble." Elizabeth Gillies (Jade) shouted out Bade's third anniversary, retweeting pics of pregnant Bade. Seriously, where has the time gone?!