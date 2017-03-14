'Adoption Is Complex': Tyler Baltierra Gets Emotional About His Little Girl Carly

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra have made it their mission to inform others about adoption and be honest about their deeply personal decision relating to firstborn Carly. And while they have documented tremendous highs with the now-eight-year-old and her parents Theresa and Brandon (first on 16 and Pregnant and then through the Teen Mom OG years), the Michigan-based duo has chronicled the inevitable hardships that come with outlining an adoption plan for a child. And during this past weekend, the young dad got candid about a recent emotional experience related to Carly.

"Adoption is complex," Tyler (who will return for brand-new episodes on April 17) captioned the photo collage above, which finds the longtime couple with Carly during a televised reunion. "It's been 4 years since I stared at a picture of Carly & just sobbed. It happens randomly...randomly just happened to be this morning #BirthParent."

While Catelynn did not directly respond to her husband, the 25-year-old did re-tweet a heartwarming message from the couple's longtime adoption counselor Dawn Baker (who has been featured on both aforementioned MTV series).

Be sure to follow Catelynn and Tyler during the brand-new season debuting on Monday, April 17 at 9/8c -- and catch a glimpse of what's to come in the first look below.