Disney Stars Jake T. Austin And Cole Sprouse Reunited Like It’s 2007

Araya Diaz/WireImage

Two of Disney Channel's biggest stars had a picture-perfect reunion over the weekend, and it's all kinds of magical suiteness: The Suite Life of Zack and Cody's Cole Sprouse and Wizards of Waverly Place's Jake T. Austin bumped into each other at WonderCon in Anaheim, California. The two were there to promote their different projects — Teen Titans: The Judas Contract for Austin and Riverdale for Sprouse. "Just ran into an old friend 😉," Austin captioned on Instagram.

Though the boys starred on different shows and in separate DCOMs during their Disney days, their worlds did collide a few times. Remember a little thing called Wizards on Deck with Hannah Montana? The hourlong 2009 special mashed up characters from Suite Life, Wizards, and Hannah Montana as they cruised to Hawaii on the S.S. Tipton.

Austin and Sprouse also appeared together on the Disney Channel Games — which the network should totally bring back. Ten years ago, the duo made up part of the Blue Team that unfortunately lost to the Green Team, which included Cole's bro, Dylan. Ah, those were the days.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

H/T to Teen Vogue.