13 Reasons Why Made Some Major Changes From The Book

Netflix

Whether you've read the beloved book or have seen the new Netflix show, 13 Reasons Why is an emotionally draining experience. Jay Asher's unflinching best seller begins when a shoebox full of cassette tapes — recorded by high-school student Hannah Baker before she took her own life — shows up on 17-year-old Clay Jensen's doorstep. Each tape is dedicated to a person she believes shares a portion of the blame for her death, including Clay himself.

The Netflix drama, produced by Selena Gomez, expands on Clay and Hannah's intimate, one-night journey and those of others. Characters who were only mentioned in the book get their own backstories in the show, and harrowing events implied on the page are shown in explicit detail. Over the course of 13 episodes, 13 Reasons Why packs a powerful punch. So let's take a closer look at how some of the major plot points in 13 Reasons Why have changed from page to screen.

[Spoilers beyond this point.]