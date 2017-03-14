Tom Cruise Puts His Action Chops To Use Fighting The Mummy In A New Trailer

Universal Pictures

For the first few seconds of the latest trailer for The Mummy, you'd think that you were watching any given action flick starring Tom Cruise: Explosions, gunshots, and screams of "WE'RE GONNA DIE!" erupt in the first frames of our second look at the monster epic, which offers up plenty of details about how the hell Cruise and company wound up battling a centuries-old princess in the first place.

After the smoke clears and the dust settles, that's when Nick Morton (Cruise's character) comes upon the tomb — or "prison," as his associate, Jenny Halsey (played by Annabelle Wallis), points out — that Princess Ahmanet resides in.

Halsey delivers a whole lot of information in this clip, and gives us ample background on Ahmanet: She was a Princess set to inherit the Egyptian throne, but wound up getting buried alive after her power-hungry ways brought out her dangerous — or, more appropriately, lethal — side.

Fast-forward a few thousand years: Morton decides to move Ahmanet's sarcophagus from its resting place, as apparently he hasn't seen his share of horror movies, and that's when all hell breaks loose. Ahmanet proceeds to wreak havoc in London, and Halsey reveals a spiritual, parasitic connection between Morton and the mummy when she mentions that Ahmanet is using him to regain her powers.

There's even a throw to the Brendan Fraser-starring modern Mummy when Ahmanet's furious face takes shape in a cloud engulfing the London skyline, so it appears that Ahmanet is going to give Imhotep a run for his money in the Most Intense Mummy Ever contest. In short, Ahmanet has arrived — and all of the Mission: Impossible experience Cruise has under his belt looks like it's being put to the test in this scarefest.

The Mummy hits theaters on June 9.