Second Chances Steal: Are You Team Hayden Or Team Carolina?

Hayden may have lost a fat wad of cash during the historic no-win Are You The One? installment, but the Season 5 alum got a second chance at the green on the spinoff series -- and grabbed it all for himself.

On tonight's Second Chances installment, the Midwesterner followed in Francesca's footsteps by pressing "steal" and screwing over his perfect match Carolina (leaving no AYTO pennies to her name). You better believe there was another round of epic cast reactions over the outcome of Hayolina's second "Choice" run:

But it shouldn't have come as a surprise that the "steal" button was utilized. In fact, everyone and their grandma expected to see the show's first double steal, especially after Hay and Shanley both tried to encourage Carolina to take the thief route. All this, mind you, was after Hayden confessed his desire to run with the dough in an earlier episode -- but Carolina was too busy making out with Adam (moving on from Nate) to notice her PM's devious plan.

Why Carolina would be blindsided by Hayden's manipulative move -- and pick "share" -- is beyond us. He already pulled a fast one on her following their Season 5 Truth Booth reveal, appearing to reciprocate her feelings when his heart was with Gianna.

So now Hayden gets to go home to Gianna and their new apartment with $30,000, Asaf and Kaylen are safe for the second time in a row, and Carolina is going home with nada. Her take? She's convinced Hayden will get his. "Money doesn't mean everything," Carolina said. "Just because you have money, it doesn't mean you're happy. I'm happy with who I am. Karma's a b*tch, and it will bite you in the ass."

Hayden's biting retort: "But it can buy you a boat." Guess money can buy happiness!

At the end of the day, Hayden said he simply saw an opportunity and took it. Do you blame him? Or do you think it's only a matter of time before karma rears its ugly head? Cast your vote in the comments, and catch an all-new episode of Are You The One: Second Chances next Wednesday at 9/8c.