Beyoncé Just Turned A Typical Outfit Photo Into A Work Of Art

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Leave it to Beyoncé to take your standard Outfit of the Day post and transform it into a full-on floral collage complete with a soundtrack and pop of sparkle.

Bey's always been creative when it comes to sharing her style on Instagram — and that's hardly a shocker considering how every single one of her pregnancy announcement photos could hang in a museum. Recently, she put together cute galleries to show off her Mardi Gras look and her and Blue Ivy's matching pastel ensembles for a day at the ballet.

Now, her latest collection of photos is anchored on a gorgeous floral image and the Isley Brother's "Pop That Thang."

Blue and Jay Z both make cameos here, as do blinding jewels, a quick glimpse of some finger ink, and rad animation that treats Beyoncé's royal purple gown like a green screen.

Just another glamorous glimpse into Bey's world, one stunning photo slide at a time.