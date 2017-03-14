Beauty And The Beast Finally Met Its Box Office Match In The Boss Baby

Disney / DreamWorks

Beauty and the Beast had no problem trouncing the Power Rangers at the box office last weekend, but it looks like movie-goers were very interested in seeing a screaming, blond, suited infant with tiny hands make a mess on the big screen as The Boss Baby beat the Disney giant for its first weekend in theaters.

The DreamWorks animated feature brought in a cool $15.5 million on its opening night, trouncing Ghost in the Shell — which made off with about $7.7 million — and bumping Beauty and the Beast from the top spot for the first time since its March 17 premiere.

The Boss Baby is projected to make $50 million before the close of the weekend, with Beauty and the Beast set to clear $48 million behind it.

The verdict: People are super into spending a couple of hours watching Scarlett Johannson kick butt and Emma Watson dance around with silverware, but not as much as they're into the idea of Alec Baldwin voicing a way-too-mature-for-his-own-good baby.