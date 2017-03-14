Orlando Bloom Has A Case Of Barnacle Face In A New Pirates of the Caribbean Clip

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

In the trailers we've seen so far of the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean installment, we get a baby-faced Jack Sparrow, an ashen and suuuuper creepy Captain Salazar (played by Javier Bardem), and the all-grown-up son of Will and Elizabeth Turner, Henry.

Now, the wait is over for fans of the franchise who've been waiting for Orlando Bloom to don his bandana and swim out from the murky deep. Will Turner is back, and not a moment too soon, as it looks like his son is staring down some gnarly undead pirates in the last chapter of the Disney epic. (Hey, at least this confirms he's thriving in the family business!)

The latest teaser is brief, but satisfying, in that we see Will — who's been cursed to sail the seas for eternity as the captain of the Flying Dutchman, only to make landfall once every ten years — tenderly reach out to stroke the cheek of his a ponytailed person that's presumably Henry. As to be expected, his face is covered in growths that can only be described as barnacle-like given his, uh, salty regimen.

We've still got a few weeks before Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales hits theaters on May 26, so who knows: Maybe, hopefully, we'll get a longer look at Will and a potential glimpse into what he's up to in a future trailer.