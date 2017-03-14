Kim Kardashian And North West Showed Ariana Grande Some Backstage Love

Marc Piasecki/GC Images + Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

There's V.I.P., and then there's Kim Kardashian's version of V.I.P.

On March 31, Kim brought North West out to see Ariana Grande at the Forum in Inglewood, California. The singer is in the midst of her Dangerous Woman tour, so Kim and North swung by her dressing room to say hey before the show.

Leave it to Nori to be chill as can be in the lap of pop star moments before she performs to a screaming crowd, but hey — it's not like she's a stranger to major concerts or anything.

Once the show got started, she got her hands on some cat ears and sang along with "One Last Time" with her mom.

As Ariana hung out backstage with the Kardashian/Jenner girls for Kanye West's Yeezus tour when he played NYC, it appears that she was more than happy to return the favor.

Seems like a great night out, and an epic Mommy/Daughter date at that!