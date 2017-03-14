Famous In Love’s 11 Major Changes From Book To TV

Eric McCandless/Freeform

This is the spoiler-free guide you need before you binge

When Pretty Little Liars ends its seven-season run in June, fans will need another fun and addictive series to obsess over — and PLL showrunner I. Marlene King's new series, Famous in Love, could be it.

The new Freeform show, which premieres Tuesday (April 18) and can be binged via digital platforms after the pilot, follows naive Paige Townsen (Bella Thorne), who auditions for the movie Locked and ends up nabbing the lead female role. She quickly gets caught up in the craziness of Hollywood while trying to balance work and school, and also striving to keep her feelings for costar Rainer Devon (Carter Jenkins) in check.

The show is adapted from Rebecca Serle's YA series — a third novel of which is reportedly in the works — and as with all book-to-TV series, there are some major changes from page to screen.