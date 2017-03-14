Kanye West Adds Some Fire To Mary J. Blige’s New Single ‘Love Yourself’

Getty Images

Shortly after announcing the tracklist to her guest-heavy new album Strength of a Woman, Mary J. Blige has released its first track, featuring a verse from Kanye West.

Unlike the Justin Bieber song of the same name, "Love Yourself" is 100 percent sincere. While Blige sings about learning to accept yourself before you can offer love to someone else, West delivers one of the more animated verses we've heard from him since his last album, The Life of Pablo, came out.

West's recent work has seen him in some dark places, but he seems ready to step back into the light here.