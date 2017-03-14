Universal Pictures

Alfalfa Is Now Expecting A Little Rascal Of His Own

A month after leaving the "He-Man Woman Haters Club" via a gorgeous wedding attended by friends and family — including his Little Rascals costar Zachary Mabry (Porky) — Bug Hall, a.k.a. Alfalfa, has shared another life update.

On Friday (March 31), Hall posted three sonogram pics to Instagram, meaning he's expecting a baby with his wife, Jill. "Our little rascal is about 6 centimeters," he captioned, "but I love this tiny living human person already," adding the hashtags "#CallMeDaddy" and "#BugLife" for good measure. The new addition to the second generation of Little Rascals is expected to arrive on November 13. Congrats to the parents-to-be!