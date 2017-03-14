Growth Spurts: Witness How The Teen Mom OG Kiddos Have Matured

If it weren't for Amber, Catelynn, Farrah and Maci, there would (obviously) be no Teen Mom OG. But their adorable munchkins -- Bentley, Leah, Sophia and Novalee -- are the true stars of the long-running series (no offense, ladies!).

In honor of these endlessly entertaining kiddos and their parents returning to MTV for a brand-new season, we're taking a fond look back at how this mini-man and these little gals have grown up on the hit MTV program. From infancy (Nova's teeny-tiny hand!) to present day (how sharp does Benny look in his bow tie?), the children evolve and mature in the blink of an eye. Before we know it, they'll be getting married...

Peep the cute clips below, and do not miss a catch up special this Monday at 9/8 and the premiere of Teen Mom OG on April 17 at 9/8c!

Amber & Leah

Farrah & Sophia

Maci & Bentley

Catelynn & Novalee