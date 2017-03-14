Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Her "13 Reasons Why" premiere look includes several shades of orange

Orange You Glad Selena Gomez Looks Amazing On The Red Carpet

Last night, Selena Gomez walked the red carpet for the premiere of her highly anticipated Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. And her look was ...head-to-toe orange.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Orange dress, orange earrings, orange eye makeup, orange sh-- okay I guess the shoes are more PEACH.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Her nails, however, were painted a complimentary royal blue. She was quite eager to show them off.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

It seems as though orange is shaping up to be a popular color for red carpet looks this year. Earlier this month, Zendaya stunned in a $38 orange dress. And Kendall Jenner wore a gown of a similar shade to a Golden Globes after party.

Now excuse me while I while I slip into my non-orange, non-gown pajamas, and binge-watch all 13 episodes of 13 Reasons Why.