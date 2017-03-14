Raven-Symoné Plays A Hilariously No-Nonsense Flight Attendant In New Music Video

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for The Actors Fund

While we anxiously wait for the That's So Raven sequel series, Raven-Symoné fills the void with different kinds of shenanigans. In Todrick Hall's Straight Outta Oz musical, Symoné plays a Monkey Airlines flight attendant who tells it like it is: Flying isn't all it's cracked up to be.

Symoné shared a snippet on Instagram Thursday (March 30) that showed off her comedic timing and A-plus facial expressions. Hall uploaded his "revamped version" of his long form music video to YouTube, after fans requested "tangible versions of the new songs they didn't know from the live show."

Other artists who collaborated on the project include Jordin Sparks, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and RuPaul.

You can check out the full video here. Symoné's part starts around the 27:44 mark.