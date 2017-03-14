Amber Diamond's Instagram

It was four years ago that the two started falling in love before our very eyes

Are You The One Anniversary: Amber And Ethan Celebrate The Day They First Met

Four years ago, Amber and Ethan participated with matching open minds in an ambitious dating experiment called Are You the One?. Fast-forward to the present, and my, how life has changed since those Boom Boom Room Hawaii days in 2013: The Austin-based couple is happily married, parents to two-year-old daughter Scarlett Avery and lovingly reflecting on that inaugural meeting.

"What you can look forward to 4 years after you meet your perfect match #herface #wifey #taiwan #ayto #perfectmatch #mtv #gunshow #shesthebest #dadlife #daddydoinwork #thediamonds," Ethan captioned the image above with his wifey during a recent vacation in Taiwan (Amber's face!).

Amber also commemorated their special MTV anniversary with the fun snapshot above with her scientifically compatible man and gushing that she will "keep him."

