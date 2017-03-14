Rihanna’s Latest Puma Shoes Have Already Been Ripped Off By Topshop

Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Like everything Rihanna touches, her most recent Puma shoe collection has become an instant success. In the past, the resell value of her fur slides have gone up to $1,000 per pair, and her satin slides have been sold out almost since the moment they went online.

Unfortunately, fast-fashion retailer Topshop has decided they want in on this action by blatantly copying the Fenty x Puma design.

But of course, the "Bitch Better Have My Money" songstress and Puma aren't letting Topshop get away with this. The Snobette reports Puma has taken legal action.

In a statement, Puma declared that they have "[I]mmediately reacted to the knock-offs that are being offered by Topshop in their shops and online and has successfully applied for a preliminary injunction which orders Topshop to not sell anymore of their knock-offs of the Puma by Rihanna models creeper, fur slide, and bow slide. The injunction has been granted by the High Court of Düsseldorf which has substantiated its decision with the fact that the Topshop copies infringe both Puma’s design rights and also have to be considered as unfair competition/passing off."

Damn, the High Court of Düsseldorf!

Sure, the Topshop slides cost $60 less than Rihanna's slides. But is saving money really worth disrespecting our one true fashion icon, Robyn Rihanna Fenty? I don't think so!