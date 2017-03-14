Ashley Tisdale Noticed Something Important About Dylan Sprouse’s Long Hair

Steve Granitz/WireImage / Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Katsuya

Dylan and Cole Sprouse's hairstyles have changed a lot since their Suite Life days: Cole has since dyed his hair black for Riverdale, and Dylan has grown his out. But costar Ashley Tisdale must have noticed just how long one of her "little brothers'" hair has gotten. And she has the best response.

Dylan shared a pic Thursday (March 30) showing off his long locks with the caption, "See ya soon." (Because he deletes all his IGs shortly after posting, we've included a fan's repost instead.)

After Tisdale saw the pic she hilariously commented, "We have the same haircut!!" in a burn even better than Suite Life's classic "honey mist auburn" joke.

We last saw the duo reunite in summer 2015, which means we're long overdue for another reunion. Please, guys? I realize Dylan's currently having a love affair with Hidden Valley Ranch, but Zack Martin's first love was Maddie Fitzpatrick, after all.