Game Of Thrones Season 7 Will Be A Satisfying One For Euron Greyjoy

Last season, Game of Thrones finally killed off its most despicably wicked villain, Ramsay Bolton, leaving the door open for another ruthless madcap to take his place: Euron Greyjoy.

The last time we saw the unhinged King of the Iron Islands, he was ordering his men to chop down every damn tree on the Iron Islands to build a thousand ships to conquer Westeros. It's a pretty tall order, considering that his niece and nephew, Yara and Theon, took off with the fleet's best ships and sailed across the Narrow Sea to make a deal with Daenerys Targaryen. But assuming that the Ironborn did build those thousand ships and set sail, what's Euron's game plan in Season 7? Does he engage with Daenerys's armada as they cross the Narrow Sea? Or will he seek to build an alliance with the enemy of his enemy, Queen Cersei Lannister, to bolster his fleet?

MTV News caught up with the man on the Salt Throne, Pilou Asbæk, at the New York premiere of his new movie Ghost in the Shell, and he confirmed just how much shit Euron Greyjoy was going to start in Season 7: "Enough to get satisfied — good satisfied."

So this pretty much confirms that Daenerys Targaryen and her dragons do not burn Euron to a crisp in the opening minutes of the seventh season. (Yara's really going to have to pay the iron price for that throne.) But the fact that Asbæk describes Euron as "good satisfied" this season probably means that Yara and Theon are in major trouble. Euron is wildly unpredictable, which would make him a compelling match for Cersei, who's proved herself to be a wily mastermind when it comes to plays for power. Not to mention, it's not like Cersei has very many allies at the moment.

Still, that's about as much intel as we were going to get from Asbæk, a man who really hates spoilers. (You can blame some dick in Denmark for that — read on.)

"I don't want to spoil it," he said, recalling how a childhood trauma left him incapable of spoiling anything for other people.

"I went to the cinema when I was a kid, and in Denmark, the transit between exiting and entering the cinema is very short, so when people are exiting, you come in to see the film again," Asbæk explained. "It was The Sixth Sense, and this guy was coming out, and he said, 'I can't believe Bruce Willis was dead!' Ever since then, I was like, 'I'm never, ever, ever going to spoil anything for anyone else.'"

Ugh. OK. Fine. We can respect that. But way to just spoil the ending of The Sixth Sense, Asbæk!