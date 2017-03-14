Kendrick Lamar Is Literally On Fire In His New ‘Humble’ Video

YouTube

It’s officially Kendrick season.

After surprising the world with “The Heart Part 4” last week, Kendrick Lamar is back with the new track “Humble” and its accompanying video.

Directed by Dave Meyers & The Little Homies, the three-minute clip hops around from one wild scene to the next. One minute Kendrick's rocking religious robes and having his version of The Last Supper, and the next minute he’s hitting golf balls from the roof of a car. At one point, his head is literally engulfed in flames, but he’s surprisingly chill about it.

As for the track itself, it’s three minutes of pure fire, featuring a menacing beat from Mike Will Made-It and some hard-hitting bars that instruct us (or maybe K. Dot's rivals) to “be humble, sit down.”