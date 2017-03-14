Lauren Conrad's Bare Bump Is Front And Center During Her Babymoon

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Rebecca Minkoff

Lauren Conrad had some unforgettable beach adventures during her MTV days, and it's only fitting that the Hills alum is spending some relaxing QT in the surf and sand before her soon-to-be munchkin arrives.

The Laguna Beach native -- who excitedly revealed that "2017 is going to be the best year yet" on New Year's Day along with a sonogram of her peanut-on-the-way -- shared a glimpse inside her picturesque getaway.

"Babymooning and pretending my blended lemonade is a margarita," the 31-year-old captioned the perfect Instagram snapshot above, which finds the "cutest baby bump ever" front and center along with a non-alcoholic beverage. Certainly looks way more peaceful than those vacations with Audrina Patridge, Lo Bosworth, Brody Jenner, Justin Bobby and the rest of the Tinseltown gang...

