Lea Michele Is Back With Yet Another Ballad About Undying Love

Getty Images

Lea Michele is back to her beauteous ballad-belting ways (a.k.a. her truest form) on “Run to You,” the latest taste of her upcoming sophomore album, Places.

The tale of ride-or-die romance is all heavy piano keys and sweeping strings, as Michele pleads to her lover, “Let’s let go of our broken hearts / ‘Cause you’ll be safe in these arms of mine / Just call my name on the edge of the night / And I’ll run to you.” It reaches its climax once a burst of pounding drums kick in: a super dramatic conclusion of which Rachel Berry would surely be proud.

The Glee alum told Entertainment Weekly that “Run to You” is her favorite song off of Places, which arrives April 28 and includes previously released singles “Love Is Alive” and “Anything’s Possible.”

“When I love someone, I really love them,” Michele said. “And this song is about that kind of love where you will just do anything for that person. You will run to the other side of the globe for them. You might think this song is about someone taking care of you, but it’s really about you promising to take care of someone, and if you let me love you, I will take care of you and you will be safe with me.”