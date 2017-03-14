A Tribe Called Quest Take Over The Streets In ‘Dis Generation’ Video

Getty Images

A Tribe Called Quest are still riding high off their stellar 2016 comeback album, We Got It from Here ... Thank You 4 Your Service. Today (March 30), the hip-hop legends have unveiled the video for “Dis Generation,” a standout track that praises Joey Bada$$, Earl Sweatshirt, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole as the next generation’s “gatekeepers of flow.”

The black-and-white clip follows a camera as it pans above cars, a concert, and an underground subway station full of people. Among them are Q-Tip, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Busta Rhymes, and Jarobi, who trade fluid bars as spotlights cut through the darkness. There’s a strikingly surreal quality to it that's beautifully explained by Noisey, which premiered the video.

“How does the song work? One might understand better by watching Hiro Murai’s video for it,” the article reads. “The Atlanta director’s vision travels forward in an infinite tableau, which is of course what the paths of rhythm are there to explore. In the universe of Tribe, all is united, all is rhythm, all is truth, and all of that."

Watch the video below, and read Noisey’s interview with Q-Tip here.