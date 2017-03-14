Getty Images

Paris Jackson Defends Her New BFF Kendall Jenner Against Haters

‘I don't think it’s very fair to call her plastic’

Kendall Jenner and Paris Jackson have been hanging out recently — even going so far as to hit a flea market in matching green shirts.

Now Paris Jackson is taking to Instagram to defend her new supermodel pal from people who say she's a "manufactured" model.

"To my knowledge she hasn't gotten any procedures done so unless you know that for a fact i don't think it's very fair to call her plastic," Paris replied to a comment on a fan account. "She definitely has that total natural beauty going on."

May we all be so lucky to have friends who defend us against random commenters in their spare time.