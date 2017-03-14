Joey Bada$$ And Schoolboy Q Call For Revolution On Fiery New Song

Getty Images

A week before dropping his sophomore album, All-Amerikkkan Bada$$, Joey Bada$$ has ramped up anticipation by unleashing a new track with Schoolboy Q.

“Rockabye Baby” finds the two MCs making politically charged statements over an ominous piano loop and pounding drums. Joey fires first, zeroing in on Donald Trump by echoing YG’s famous refrain: “Time is running up, feel the burn in my gut/ And if you got the guts, scream ‘Fuck Donald Trump.’” The momentum shifts with Q’s slow-burning, socially conscious second verse. “From gettin' lynched in fields into owning buildings/ Getting millions, influencing white children/ And oddly we still ain't even/ Still a small percentage of blacks that's eating,” he raps.

All-Amerikkkan Bada$$ arrives April 7 (the same day Kendrick told us to have our shit together by) and also features guest appearances from J. Cole, Style P, Chronixx, and more. The Brooklyn MC unveiled the album’s artwork last night (March 29), which pictures him hanging out of a car window and not-so-subtly waving two blurred middle fingers in the air. Check it out below.