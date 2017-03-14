HBO/YouTube

The First Game Of Thrones Season 7 Teaser Pits Three Rivals Against Each Other

The first preview for Game of Thrones Season 7 is here, and it features a lot of long walks, deep stares, and sitting. Not exactly your most action-packed teaser, but what it lacks in movement it makes up for with chilling intensity.

What we see are three major players on the move as they prepare for war in Westeros: Cersei has assumed control of the Seven Kingdoms, Daenerys has staked her claim on Dragonstone, and Jon Snow is poised to reclaim the North. But none of that will mean shit once the White Walkers get to town. Speaking of which, the teaser ends with an ominous look at the Night King, which is the scariest thing you’ve seen since yesterday’s It trailer.

Behold, the "Long Walk":

Game of Thrones returns to HBO on July 16 for its truncated, penultimate season.

Oh, and FYI: This new teaser is soundtracked by the 1990 Britpop song “Sit Down” by James, which sounds significantly less foreboding in its music video, which features a lot of chairs but no thrones.