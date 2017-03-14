Farrah Abraham's Daughter Is One Step Closer To Winning An Oscar

Farrah Abraham's Instagram

Farrah Abraham's daughter Sophia has shown her authentic self in front of the Teen Mom OG audience, and now the eight-year-old is about to embark on a brand-new type of experience in the spotlight. Lights, camera, action -- with a twist.

Farrah -- who will be featured in brand-new episodes of the long-running series beginning April 17 -- shared a snapshot of her mini-me grinning from ear-to-ear with her latest achievement.

"Proud of my little star," the entrepreneur captioned the snapshot above of her happy kiddo, proudly holding an official actor card from the Texas Workforce Commission. Next up: an Oscar, perhaps!

And to get you prepared for the upcoming installment, check out a first look at the girls' respective journeys in the video below.