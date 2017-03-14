Colin Farrell Has A Very Morbid Fantastic Beasts Theory

Getty Images

At the end of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, it's revealed that Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), Europe's most wanted Dark wizard, had been parading around New York City as the highly skilled MACUSA Auror, Percival Graves (Colin Farrell), the entire time. Presumably, Grindelwald was using Polyjuice Potion to assume Graves's appearance throughout the film. But what does that mean for the real Graves?

Obviously, he's alive somewhere, because the identity you assume through Polyjuice must belong to a living person. But where is he? And more importantly, what does that mean for Farrell's future in the Fantastic Beasts franchise? Needless to say, MTV News had a lot of questions for Farrell when we hit the Focus Features carpet at CinemaCon on Wednesday (March 29).

Sadly, the Irish actor squashed our Fantastic dreams, telling MTV's Josh Horowitz that there are currently no plans for Graves to return to J.K. Rowling's cinematic wizarding world. "It was always written that that was it," he said.

While Farrell doesn't know where the real Graves has been stashed away, he did offer this morose theory: "Maybe he's buried in a shallow grave and he's going to die of starvation 17 hours after the film ends." Wow. I would say that's dark, but this is the movie that sentenced its protagonists to death and nearly killed them in an execution chamber, so … yeah. Nothing's too dark for this franchise.

Anyway, come for the Fantastic Beasts scoop, stay for Farrell being brought to tears by meeting Gary Oldman for the first time during our interview. It's so damn delightful.