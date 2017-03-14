Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui Wrote An Instagram Essay Defending The Environment

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Lauren Jauregui's latest Instagram caption may rival your last school paper in length, but she makes every word count. "Clean water, organic food and clean air is not a 'right' that should be advocated for," the Fifth Harmony singer wrote in response to President Trump's recent executive order that would undo Barack Obama's efforts to fight climate change. "It is the natural state of the world before we industrialized humanity."

"There are going to be grave consequences for our children and grandchildren," she continued, sharing the below image on Thursday (March 30).

Her concerns go beyond just the environment. Since Trump's election, Jauregui has spoken out on a number of issues that are dear to her heart: immigration (she's Cuban-American), LGBTQ issues (she's bisexual), and women's rights.

"I am angry almost every day I wake up to a barrage of new things this government is trying to dismantle and create to oppress the American people," she writes in the essay. "I am sad every day that we allowed this to happen and that some people still have the audacity to support this administration. We are ALL affected by the destruction of our planet. I encourage you to educate yourselves about what is going on right now because this fuckery's been out of hand since day one but continues to worsen by the day."

