Have You Noticed Rihanna’s Been Repping A 1980s Metal Band For Months?
Her favorite hat is merch for the Scandinavian band Bathory
If you, like me, frequently Google image search Rihanna's outfits, you may have noticed she often wears the same baseball cap. I used to gloss over what this particular hat said, thinking the letters maybe spelled out "BAE HORN" or something. That is, until today, when I realized Rihanna is actually wearing merch for … the 1980s Scandinavian metal band Bathory!!!
I have no idea what Rihanna's connection to this band is, other than that a guy who was their drummer from 1983–84 went on to direct the video for "Who's That Chick?," a David Guetta song she was featured on in 2010. Anyway, please enjoy this historical timeline of Rihanna wearing her Bathory hat.
-
August 18, 2016
Rihanna wears the Bathory cap on a pilgrimage to a giant sculpture of her boobs.
-
August 19, 2016
It wouldn't be a night on the town without her signature Bathory cap.
-
August 27, 2016Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images
Rihanna arrives for the VMA rehearsals wearing a Bathory cap.
-
August 28, 2016Raymond Hall/GC Images
Rihanna leaves her apartment wearing the Bathory cap.
-
September 5, 2016Robert Kamau/GC Images
Rihanna is seen in an all-denim outfit, plus the Bathory cap.
-
September 5, 2016Robert Kamau/GC Images
Later that night, she's seen wearing a red fur heart-shaped jacket … accessorized with the Bathory cap.
-
September 15, 2016
Rihanna hits a Los Angeles club, using her Bathory cap to shield her eyes from the paparazzi.
-
September 24, 2016
Rihanna arrives at the Global Citizen Festival before her performance. She tries to stay incognito, but of course, the Bathory cap gives her away.
-
October 20, 2016
Rihanna meets with the director of Ocean's Eight and wears her Bathory cap.