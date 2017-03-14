Getty Images

Her favorite hat is merch for the Scandinavian band Bathory

Have You Noticed Rihanna’s Been Repping A 1980s Metal Band For Months?

If you, like me, frequently Google image search Rihanna's outfits, you may have noticed she often wears the same baseball cap. I used to gloss over what this particular hat said, thinking the letters maybe spelled out "BAE HORN" or something. That is, until today, when I realized Rihanna is actually wearing merch for … the 1980s Scandinavian metal band Bathory!!!

I have no idea what Rihanna's connection to this band is, other than that a guy who was their drummer from 1983–84 went on to direct the video for "Who's That Chick?," a David Guetta song she was featured on in 2010. Anyway, please enjoy this historical timeline of Rihanna wearing her Bathory hat.