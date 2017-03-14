Marc Piasecki/GC Images + Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images + Jim Spellman/WireImage

Kanye West, Missy Elliott, And More Will Feature On Mary J. Blige's Next Album

If this album's tracklist was a guest list, Mary J. Blige's next album, Strength of a Woman, would be one of the best-sounding soirees out there.

The R&B queen is set to drop her thirteenth studio album on April 28, and it boasts a ton of talent on the fourteen songs it's got — but hey, that should be a given considering how her collaboration with Kanye West, "Love Yourself," kicks it off.

Also joining Blige and West on Strength of a Woman are Missy Elliott, Quavo, and DJ Khaled, who all team up with Ms. Mary for "Glow Up." Prince Charlez lends his talents to "Smile," and Kaytranada will hop on "Telling the Truth."

Who would ever dream of disagreeing with Mary J. Blige? This sounds like a powerful album indeed.