Future Brought $1 Million Cash To DJ Khaled’s Studio For Inspiration

Getty Images

Some people bring photos of their families and loved ones to the studio to amp themselves up for a vocal take. Future brings a million dollars in cash.

The Atlanta rapper has joined the all-star guest list on DJ Khaled's forthcoming album Grateful, and his visit to the studio was anything but ordinary. In a series of Instagram posts, Khaled shows Future hanging out with his stacks in between stepping in front of the mic.

One of Future's bars reportedly goes, "A million dollar cash on me when I did this verse." As the photos show, he wasn't lying.

You can hear a snippet of his vocals playing while Future handles his money in one of the videos Khaled shared on Instagram.

Hey, whatever gets the creative juices flowing.