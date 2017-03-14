Little Mix And MGK Throw A Country-Themed Rager In Their New Video

YouTube

After driving through a colorful desert for “Shout Out To My Ex” and navigating a maze full of men for “Touch,” Little Mix get a little wild in their new video for “No More Sad Songs.”

This time, they head to the Wild Beaver Saloon, a country bar packed with dudes riding mechanical bulls and line-dancing. The girls rock their best Wild West attire (think studded cowboy hats, pink leather chaps, and Daisy Dukes) while singing about their pesky exes. Don’t get it twisted, though: this isn’t a weepy, cry-in-your-beer type of breakup song — it’s the kind that makes you want to dance on the bar, Coyote Ugly-style. That’s exactly what Little Mix do, and they do it so well.

See the “No More Sad Songs” video below, which also features Machine Gun Kelly.