Big Sean And Mike Will Made-It’s New Video Takes A Deadly Turn

Less than a week after dropping the star-studded Ransom 2, Mike Will Made-It has debuted the video for his Big Sean collaboration, “On The Come Up.”

The track is built on an eerie operatic sample, and its accompanying vid is similarly dramatic. Sean drops his bars on the porch of an abandoned house by day, and in front of a blazing tire fire by night. In between, his rowdy squad rides around on the hood of a car (bonus points if you can spot the Rae Sremmurd cameo). Things take a dark turn with a plot line about police brutality, but the ensuing stand-off has a twist that may surprise you.

“On The Come Up” is the opening track from the Atlanta super producer’s Ransom 2, which also features appearances by Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Future, Pharrell, and more of your faves.