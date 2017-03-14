‘Misery’ Loves Company On Blink-182’s Angsty New Song

Rommel Demano/Getty Images

A couple weeks after debuting the nostalgic anthem “Parking Lot,” Blink-182 are back with another new song to scream your heart out to.

This time, they pour one out for the dejected punk rockers of the world, unleashing a storm of angst in “Misery” (no, it’s not a Maroon 5 cover). Things start off slow and somber, but because this is Blink we’re talking about, it’s not long before the song arrives at a stadium-sized chorus. Leading the charge is Matt Skiba, whose repeated declarations of “I don’t need anyone!” sound impassioned but ultimately unconvincing. Misery loves company, after all.

“Misery” is one of 12 tracks from the upcoming deluxe edition of California, Blink-182’s 2016 Grammy-nominated album. The LP arrives May 19, and “might even be better than California,” according to the completely unbiased Mark Hoppus.