Selena Gomez Teases Smoky New Song From 13 Reasons Why

Getty Images

This Friday (March 31) marks the premiere of 13 Reasons Why, a new Netflix drama executive produced by Selena Gomez. As it turns out, though, the pop star’s involvement goes much deeper than that — she also recorded a song for the accompanying soundtrack. Think of it as a little snack to hold you over until #SG3 arrives.

Gomez’s soundtrack contribution of choice is a cover of “Only You,” an ‘80s synth-ballad made famous by Yazoo. Her rendition is darker and more somber than the original, and as the music swells, we hear Gomez sing, “All I needed was the love you gave/ All I needed for another day/ All I ever knew/ Only you.” 💔

The 30-second snippet accompanies clips from 13 Reasons Why of Hannah (Katherine Langford) and Clay (Dylan Minnette). They’re the couple at the center of the drama, which tells the story of a high school student who commits suicide and leaves cassette tapes for her classmates that detail the struggles she faced prior to her death.

If Gomez’s new clip proves anything, it’s that the series is going to be quite the powerful watch — and it’ll give us some great new music to hear/cry along to the series with.