New Terrain And Familiar Scenarios: How This Season Of Teen Mom OG Began

Amber, Catelynn, Farrah and Maci found themselves in familiar situations and entered new terrains during the season premiere of Teen Mom OG -- from recent career shifts to emotion-filled family dynamics. And as is always the case, the foursome held little back as they invited viewers back into their everyday lives. Here's how this season began for the young parents -- read on, then be sure to keep watching Teen Mom OG on Mondays at 9/8c to see how their journeys develop and unique relationships with loved ones unfold.

Amber The Indiana native's latest professional venture, an online boutique called Forever Haute which features women's fashions of all sizes (Amber hopes to evolve into kids' clothing as well), was flourishing -- but her lingering issues with Gary regarding Leah's schedule bubbled to the surface. As the episode was ending, the young mother was in tears declaring she "has no say" when it comes to her daughter. Catelynn Novalee's mama and her husband Tyler readied themselves for a "fresh start" in their new abode -- but the longtime couple expressed concern about Butch's recent imprisonment (for violating his parole) and the MTV grandfather's upcoming release from the penitentiary. Cate vowed to be there for her partner in any capacity as they discussed Tyler's recent therapy session with counselor Kathleen as well as their eventful first year of marriage. Farrah The Austin resident is now the proud owner of three businesses, and the entrepreneur commemorated the launch of Sophia Laurent Children's Boutique with her parents Michael and Debra as well as Derek's dad Jerry. However, Farrah and Debra clashed (unfortunately, not a rare occurrence for these two) -- and Farrah tearfully admitted to Michael that she needed some space from her other parent. Maci The mother of three and her loved ones celebrated Halloween, and Ryan and his girlfriend were a part of the trick-or-treating outing (even though they showed up slightly tardy). Later, Maci admitted to husband Taylor that her ex appearing at an event before it ends is a "step in a right direction."