Zac Efron Lived ‘Every Girl’s Dream’ When Hugh Jackman Carried Him Out Of A Burning Building

Efron tells MTV News what it was like to be held by Jackman

If you thought the set of Hollywood's next movie musical, The Greatest Showman, was all circus magic and family fun, think again.

Last month, a staged fire got out of control on the set of the star-studded movie. Luckily, stars Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron had already wrapped the precarious scene when the set piece went up in flames. The scene in question called for Jackman's character, legendary showman P.T. Barnum, to carry his assistant Phillip (Efron) out of a burning house.

According to Efron, he had no idea how intense the flames actually were until he watched the scene on playback.

"It started to get late, and some of the pyrotechnics got a little bit too hot," Efron told MTV's Josh Horowitz at CinemaCon on Tuesday (March 28). "We burst out of the building. It looked great on camera. We didn't know it [at the time], but it was pretty intense. I watched playback, and he saved me from a burning building. It later exploded that night. It was a set, but it later burned down."

"It was pretty awesome," he added. "Hugh Jackman saving you from a burning building? It's every girl's dream."

Um, I think you meant it's every man, woman, and animal's dream, Efron. Just think of how many kitties would love to be cradled by Hugh Jackman.