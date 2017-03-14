Nicki Minaj Just Signed With A Major Modeling Agency

Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj has many job titles under her belt: rapper, actress, and Moscato purveyor. But now she's adding one more: supermodel.

Yesterday, Minaj announced she's signing to Wilhelmina Models's celebrity division.

While she's been a front-row fashion week staple for years, and a face of Cavalli's spring 2015 campaign, she's planning to take her role as a fashion icon more seriously than ever before. The artist told Vogue "I love the synergy between my music and how it inspires my fashion. My message is always celebrating your own style."

Just last week, Minaj became the woman with the most Billboard Hot 100 entries of all time. So to say this is a good time to be Nicki Minaj would be quite the understatement.