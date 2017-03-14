New Pirates Of The Caribbean Featurette Confirms A Major Fan Theory

Walt Disney Pictures

We have until May 26 to find out if Javier Bardem’s Captain Salazar gets his sweet revenge on Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. In the meantime, fans can rest easy knowing that a long-discussed POTC plot rumor has finally been confirmed.

A new featurette for the film confirms Brenton Thwaites’s character as “Henry Turner,” as in, the son of Orlando Bloom’s Will Turner and Keira Knightley’s Elizabeth Swann. Fans had suspected that connection for a while, but this is the first official verification from Disney, which had only referred to him as “Henry” — no last name — until now.

We’ve (sort of) seen Henry before. At the end of the third POTC movie, At World’s End, we saw Elizabeth standing on a cliffside watching Will’s ship appear over the horizon after a 10-year absence due to that unfortunate curse of his. The scene revealed that Elizabeth had a 10-year-old son, though he was only referred to in the credits as “Young Will Turner.” Now he’s all grown-up, and appears in POTC5 as “a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy” who’s forced to join Captain Jack Sparrow to track down the Trident of Poseidon.

Bloom is slated to reprise his role as Will for an appearance in Dead Men Tell No Tales, so hopefully we’ll get to see some sweet father-son moments when the flick sails into theaters in May.