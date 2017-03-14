Getty Images

Kim Kardashian Exposes The Truth Behind That Unflattering Meme

Kim Kardashian is known for turning into a multitude of memes. There's the contemplative pic of her lying in bed, the one of her peeking out of the forest, and who could forget her iconic ugly cry? But there's also one that's been circulating for awhile that Kim has exposed as a fake.

On Snapchat, Kim posted a side-by-side picture that's supposedly a before-and-after shot of her.

Being an expert internet sleuth, she knew exactly which picture the culprits Photoshopped to make it seem as if Kim once looked like a gawky teen.

However, we all know what she looked like:

Now that this matter has been settled, I think we can all sleep easier.