Harry Styles Will Make His Debut Solo Performance On SNL

Getty Images

Solo Harry Styles is coming.

On Tuesday (March 28), Saturday Night Live revealed via Twitter that Styles will be the musical guest on the show’s April 15 episode. Tax Day has never been more exciting!

The singer will join host Jimmy Fallon, who, funnily enough, once impersonated Styles on a past episode of SNL. Like the rest of us, Fallon’s pretty damn excited for Styles’s debut solo performance.

The announcement comes on the heels of a super mysterious video teaser that aired this past weekend in the U.K. The clip shows Styles opening a door as a piano plays in the background. The date “April 7” then flashes onscreen, hinting that he’ll premiere new music that day. It'll mark his first release as a solo artist since One Direction went on hiatus in March 2016.

Considering SNL musical guests are given two performance slots, it looks like Styles may actually have a double dose of new music for us once April 15 comes around. Luckily, we don't have to wait long to find out.