Zayn Dyed His Hair Green At A Suspiciously Convenient Time

Michael Tullberg/Getty

Zayn has officially gone green with envy — or he's just really late at celebrating St. Patrick's Day. On Tuesday (March 28), he debuted his new 'do on Twitter. He recently gave all of his social media an orange makeover to promote his new song, so the color stands out even more than you'd expect it to.

This is actually the second time Zayn's tried green, though he had a buzz cut the last time he sported the color. Now his locks are way more luscious, and the hue itself is more pastel.

Precisely 10 minutes before Zayn's big reveal, his former bandmate Harry Styles had some exciting news of his own: he's hitting the Saturday Night Live stage next month. It'll be his first solo performance since One Direction formally parted ways last year. 1D fans must've gotten whiplash going from cheering for Harry to oogling Zayn's hair. (Did Zayn conveniently time that tweet as a distraction or was it a mere coincidence? Hmm...)

On top of that, Liam Payne welcomed his beautiful son with Cheryl Cole last week. What a month for the 1D fandom.