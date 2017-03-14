L. Cohen/WireImage

15 TV Actors Who Auditioned For One Character And Were Cast As Another

Think of your favorite TV character. Now think about how different the show might be if another actor had been cast. Unsettling, right?

Often, when TV producers search for their perfect cast, things don't go as planned. The actor in mind for a specific character might be reading for a different role on the same show. Sometimes they audition for another part, or there's a character created just for them. Whatever the case may be, many of your faves didn't originally audition for the roles they're best known for.

Check out some examples below.