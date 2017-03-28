Todd Williamson/Getty

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Cast Reunited But Not In West Philadelphia

Break out your best Carlton dance, because there was finally a Banks family reunion. On Tuesday (March 28), over 20 years after The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air wrapped, Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Will Smith's quirky cousin, shared a sunny photo of the squad.

Ribeiro, Smith, Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Vivian), and Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey) all came together for an afternoon of reminiscing. Their beloved family was missing someone, however: James Avery, a.k.a. Uncle Phil, who died in 2013 after undergoing open-heart surgery.

"Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family," Ribeiro captioned the photo below. "Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete."

Judging from the waves in the background, they most definitely didn't visit Will's hometown of West Philadelphia — born and raised! — for their reunion. West coast best coast, I suppose.